 Daisy Coleman Suicide: Star of 'Audrie and Daisy' Dead at 23 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next Bon Iver Enlists Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen for New Song 'AUATC' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Daisy Coleman of ‘Audrie and Daisy’ Dead by Suicide at 23

Coleman, who starred in ‘Audrie and Daisy,’ a 2016 Netflix documentary about rape and suicide, went on to create the sexual assault prevention organization SafeBAE, or Safe Before Anyone Else, in 2017

By
EJ Dickson

Reporter

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Daisy Coleman and Charlie Coleman attend the World Childhood Foundation USA's 20th Anniversary Thank You Gala 2019 at the Plaza on October 01, 2019 in New York City.

Daisy Coleman and her brother Charlie at the World Childhood Foundation USA's 20th Anniversary Gala in 2019.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Daisy Coleman, the rape survivor who was featured in the 2016 Netflix documentary Audrie and Daisy, was found dead by suicide at the age of 23.

Coleman’s mother Melinda posted about the death of her daughter on Facebook, writing that police found her body after she requested a welfare check on Saturday night. “She was my best friend and amazing daughter,” she wrote in her post, adding, “My baby girl is gone.”

Coleman alleged she was raped at a party in Maryville, Missouri in 2012, when she was just 14 years old; another boy recorded the encounter on his phone. For hours following the attack, she was left outside in just a T-shirt in freezing temperatures. Her alleged assailant, then-19-year-old Matthew Barnett, the grandson of a former Republican state representative, was arrested and charged with felony sexual assault, which was later dropped and led to a lesser, misdemeanor charge of endangerment of a minor. He was ultimately sentenced to four months in jail, which was commuted to just two years probation, and was forced to pay $1,800 to Coleman in restitution.

“To all those who supported me, I promise that what happened on January 8th, 2012, will not define me forever,” Coleman said after Barnett entered his guilty plea in 2014.

Related

Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 June 2020. Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents between 2014 and 2019. The 67-year-old defendant could face up to 90 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2020
Ron Jeremy Charged With Sexual Assault of Four Women
'On the Record' Directors Talk Sexual Assault in Music Industry, Loss of Women's Voices

Related

20 Best Time-Traveling Movies back to the future
Future Tense: The 20 Best Time-Travel Movies
Jerry Garcia's 50 Greatest Songs

After her allegation was made public, Coleman was relentlessly bullied at school, leading her to attempt suicide when she was 16 years old. Her home was also burned down. “I wish I could have taken the pain from her!,” Coleman wrote in her Facebook post about her daughter’s death. “She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair.”

Coleman’s assault case later received national attention and was documented in the 2016 film Audrie and Daisy, which also told the story of 15-year-old Audrie Pott, who died by suicide in 2012 after being sexually assaulted and having nude photos of her posted online.

Coleman’s experience as a sexual assault survivor prompted her to create the sexual assault prevention organization SafeBAE, or Safe Before Anyone Else, in 2017. “I definitely feel like people have certain views and perceptions about me and about cases like this because they’re uneducated,” she told People in 2017. “That’s exactly why I’m going out and trying to educate people on what’s going on in our society.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also reach out to the Crisis Text Line, a free, 24/7 confidential text messaging service that provides support to people in crisis when they text 741741. 

In This Article: Netflix, Suicide

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.