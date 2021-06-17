CupcaKKe and Tiffany Pollard Set to Host Show Seeking New Queer Sex Icon

At the height of the pandemic (or about a million years ago in internet time), the reality TV competition Slag Wars became a minor cult hit. Hosted by adult performers and LGBTQ icons the Cock Destroyers, the show set out to find the next LGBTQ icon, or “slag,” and was marketed as one of the most sex-positive reality shows of all time for its refreshingly non-judgmental portrayal of sex work.

In May, dreams of a second season of Slag Wars were dashed when it was reported that the Cock Destroyers had broken up — but even though Rebecca and Sophie are no longer a duo, we may be getting something even better. Enter Hot Haus, a new reality show set to air in fall 2021, brought to you by the same creative team behind Slag Wars.

The show will air on OutTV and is produced by queer production company DaddyTV, which is billing itself as a platform for a new generation of “queer sex workers and sex-positive content creators [who] compete in a series of titillating challenges to claim the title of the Next Queer Sex Symbol.” Cast members will include people on the margins of the adult entertainment industry who aren’t usually featured on mainstream television, such as OnlyFans creators and exotic dancers.

“Sex workers, sex educators, and sexy content creators are all still marginalized and actively deplatformed and denied safe, legal, working environments,” executive producer and showrunner Topher Cusamano tells Rolling Stone. “With Hot Haus, we’re trying to remove some of that stigma and amplify all of the beauty, diversity, and talent that comes from queer, sex-positive creators. This show isn’t going to be trauma porn. It’s going to be a celebration.”

Though the show has only just kicked off the casting process, Hot Haus will feature a diverse array of contestants from all sectors of the sex industry. “We’re leaning into sex work as an experience that is very different as a queer person of color, so the cast will be more diverse” than Slag Wars, Cusamano says.

Rolling Stone can also exclusively report that the project will be hosted by LGBTQ and sex-positive icons rapper CupcaKKe and Tiffany Pollard of I Love New York and Flavor of Love fame. Adult performer Matthew Camp and trans showgirl Nikky Monet will also make appearances.

Hot Haus will mark the TV hosting debut of Cupcakke, who is primarily known for her music career. “As soon as I heard what this show stood for, owning your sexuality and talent, I knew I had to be involved,” says Cupcakke, whose debut mixtape, Cum Cake, was listed by Rolling Stone as one of the top rap albums of 2016 . “That’s what I’ve built my whole career on and being able to pay it forward to young queer people means so much to me.”

“I know what it feels like to have people make assumptions about your life or your sexuality or whatever,” Pollard tells Rolling Stone when asked what drew her to the project. “The people we’re casting are all sexual — and I want to give them the chance to tell their own story. I’ve been doing this work for a lot of years and I’ve never let other people define me. That’s the energy I want to bring to this show.”