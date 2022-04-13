 Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touching - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Culture Culture News

Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touching

Actor has been accused of groping three different women in Manhattan venues

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible TouchingCuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touching

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 13, 2022 to one count of forcible touching in a protracted criminal case accusing the Oscar-winning star of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019.

Alec Tabak/The Daily News/AP

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of forcible touching after three different women accused the Oscar-winning actor of groping them at Manhattan venues in 2018 and 2019, Associated Press reports.

The guilty plea came after he was arrested after turning himself in June 2019. The protracted criminal case was held up for nearly three years while the star’s lawyers worked to get charges reduced or dismissed. The trial was also postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Gooding Jr.’s 2019 arrest stemmed from initial charges of misdemeanor forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree after a woman accused him of grabbing her breast at New York City bar Magic Hour Rooftop Lounge.

He was also charged in two additional cases shortly afterward. Two different women accused him of abuse a few months later. One alleged Gooding pinched a server’s buttocks after making a sexually suggestive remark to her while at TAO Downtown. Another alleged she was forcibly touched at LAVO New York nightclub. Both incidences were alleged to have happened in 2018.

Gooding’s guilty plea stems from the LAVO nightclub allegation. He had previously pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor counts and denied allegations of wrongdoing.

Separate from the criminal case, Gooding is facing a civil lawsuit for allegedly raping a woman twice in 2013.

In This Article: Cuba Gooding Jr., rape, sexual assault

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.