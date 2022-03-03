Rolling Stone and Meta Team Up For Series of Events Celebrating Creators

Rolling Stone and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will host two days of panels and artist showcases devoted to highlighting influential voices and emerging talent during SXSW in Austin, Texas, later this month.

These first “Creator House” events on March 18 and 19, will be the first in a series to be held at festivals and events throughout 2022. Tone Stith and Destiny Rogers are scheduled to be part of the Austin events. (Panel topics and other participants will be announced at a later date.) The next Creator House will take place at the Coachella Arts and Music Festival in April. There will also be an event in Los Angeles timed to Rolling Stone’s inaugural “Creators Issue” in May.

“Our shared commitment to champion creators and celebrate artists, made this project deeply meaningful to us.” said Gus Wenner, CEO of Rolling Stone.

The Creator Houses will be “unique and engaging” experiences that allow attendees to explore the creative products and tools, including Reels, Meta Quest 2 VR headsets and Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Rolling Stone and Meta will also partner with Essentials Creative, an Austin-based multimedia collective with a mission provide underrepresented artists with a platform to express themselves and find support within their fields.

Rolling Stone and Meta will also together launch a new Reels series, “Behind the Creator,” to spotlight emerging creators at each Creator House

“We want to support and empower these creators who build vibrant communities,” said Frank Spada, Strategic Partner Development for Entertainment at Meta.

Rolling Stone are both owned by P-MRC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corp. and MRC. In April 2021, P-MRC announced a deal to become a partner and shareholder in SXSW.