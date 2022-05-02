A Confessed Killer and a Correction’s Officer Walk Out of a Jail — Then Disappear

Cops are trying to track down a confessed killer and a corrections officer who left a north Alabama jail last Friday and disappeared.

U.S. Marshals are currently offering up to $10,000 for any information that may lead to the capture of the escaped inmate, Casey Cole White, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, Alabama. An arrest warrant for Vicky was also issued on a felony charge of facilitating the escape of an inmate.

The exact nature of the relationship between White and White remains unknown, although authorities confirmed early on that the two are not related. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said on Monday, May 2 (per CNN), that it was likely that Vicky willingly helped Casey, although they were holding onto “that last straw of hope that maybe for some reason she was threatened and did this under coercion… All of her co-workers are devastated. We’ve never had any situation like this with Vicky White. She was a model employee.”

Singleton added that, as of yet, there’s no evidence to suggest Vicky and Casey had any kind of romantic relationship. Although Singleton did acknowledge “it’s a possibility.”

Marty Keely, the U.S. marshal for Northern Alabama, said that Casey is still “believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public.”

Reps for the U.S. Marshals and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

Vicky and Casey disappeared after leaving the jail Friday morning, April 29, with Vicky reportedly saying she was taking Casey to a mental health evaluation at the courthouse. But Singleton said Casey didn’t have a mental health evaluation at the courthouse scheduled, and Vicky — a 16-year veteran of the corrections department — was escorting Casey alone, in violation of department policy.

A few more eyebrow-raising details have also emerged. Vicky reportedly told colleagues she had a doctor’s appointment that morning, and while the doctor’s office confirmed the appointment, they said Vicky never showed up. And the day of the incident was reportedly Vicky’s last day on the job: After months of saying she was getting ready to retire and possibly move to the beach, Singleton said Vicky submitted her retirement papers just days before she went missing. (While Vicky wouldn’t have access to any money from her retirement pension yet, Singleton noted that she’d recently sold her house.)

Upon leaving the jail, Singleton said Vicky drove to a nearby shopping center, with Casey lying down in the back seat to avoid detection. At the shopping center the two switched cars, but surveillance footage of the area didn’t offer any evidence as to where they might have gone after. Singleton admitted that the authorities “still do not have a vehicle description for whatever vehicle they may have transferred into.”

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for a series of crimes, including home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase. In 2020, he confessed to a 2015 murder, but later pleaded not guilty when charged with two counts of capital murder.