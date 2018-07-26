Conor McGregor Pleads Guilty in Bus Attack, Avoids Prison

Conor McGregor has reached a plea agreement that includes all felony charges dropped for his involvement in an April bus attack incident in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion McGregor arrived at Kings County Supreme Criminal Courthouse this morning to accept the agreement. He appeared in front of Judge Raymond Rodriguez and pleaded guilty to a single violation of disorderly conduct.

The 30-year-old Irish fighter will not have a criminal record stemming from the incident, which saw him and a group of men arrive unannounced to Barclays Center to create havoc. He originally faced a possible 12 criminal charges, including two counts of felony criminal mischief.

“I just want to say I’m thankful to the D.A. and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” McGregor said on Thursday. “I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans: Thank you for the support.”

On April 5th, McGregor (21-3 MMA, 9-1 UFC) was caught on video throwing a dolly through a bus window which had a number of UFC staff, fighters and managers on board. Multiple people were injured in the incident, including fellow UFC fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, who suffered injuries and were removed from their scheduled bouts at UFC 223.

Conditions of McGregor’s plea agreement include paying full restitution to the bus company for damages stemming from the incident, which McGregor has already fulfilled. He must also complete five days of community service and attend an anger management program, which could take between one and three days to complete.

Most importantly for his fighting career, McGregor’s travel visa will not be affected and he will remain free to travel to the United States and compete in any combat sports events in the country.

McGregor has not competed in a MMA since November 2016 when he earned a second-round knockout of Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. Since then, however, he competed in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. He suffered a TKO loss to Mayweather in “The Money Fight” back in August.

UFC President Dana White has said in recent months that he could not make any plans regarding McGregor’s next fight until his court hearing was complete. The door is now open for “The Notorious” to fight UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0, 10-0), who was on the bus and the target of McGregor’s attack prior to UFC 223.

Cian Cowley, one of McGregor’s teammates from SBG Ireland in Dublin, also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for his involvement in the incident.