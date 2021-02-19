 Spotify Drops Harrowing Trailer for True-Crime Podcast 'Stolen' - Rolling Stone
Hear the Trailer for Connie Walker’s New True-Crime Podcast ‘Stolen: The Search for Jermain’

Eight-episode Spotify/Gimlet series will explore the mysterious disappearance of an indigenous woman named Jermain Charlo

Jon Blistein

Jeannie Hovland, the deputy assistant secretary for Native American Affairs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, poses with a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women mask, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska. She attended the opening of a Lady Justice Task Force cold case office in Anchorage, which will investigate missing and murdered Indigenous women. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Jeannie Hovland, the deputy assistant secretary for Native American Affairs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, poses with a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women mask, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Mark Thiessen/AP

Spotify and Gimlet Media have released the trailer for journalist Connie Walker’s upcoming true-crime podcast, Stolen: The Search for Jermain, which will premiere March 1st.

The eight-episode series will center around the mysterious disappearance of Jermain Charlo, an indigenous woman, who went missing in 2018 after going out to a bar one night in Missoula, Montana. As a synopsis reads, the show will find Walker conducting her investigation “in real-time tracking down leads through the dense mountains of the Flathead Reservation, all while examining what it means to be an Indigenous woman in America, as Jermain was.”

The trailer for Stolen teases a complex and frustrating web that envelops Jermain’s disappearance: Various voices wonder not only what happened to Jermain, but whether the official investigation moved at a glacial pace because she was indigenous. Meanwhile, other voices touch on how indigenous women are at disproportionately high risk for violence, a fact Walker — who is Cree from Okanese First Nation in Canada — hopes to bring greater awareness to with the series, per a release.

In 2018, Walker helmed the acclaimed CBC investigative podcast, Finding Cleo, which explored the disappearance of Cleopatra Semaganis Nicotine, a 9-year-old who went missing from her Saskatchewan First Nations community.

