Competition Heats Up as Celebrities Face Off in Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs Challenge

In the latest episode of Jeep’s first-ever web series contest, the competition heats up as Alex Rodriguez, Maria Menounos and the Infatuation’s Andrew Steinthal and Chris Stang make progress on their personalized Jeeps.

From the Infatuation’s ice cream machine and Alex Rodriguez’s transformative stereo system, to Menounos’s perfect shade of blue and “every girl compartment,” the contestants’ ideas are beginning to come to life.

With two episodes remaining, the Wrangler Golden Grille Award is still fair game. Keep up with the latest episodes here.