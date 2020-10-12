 Common Announces 'Mind Power Mixtape' Podcast on Audible - Rolling Stone
Common Announces ‘Mind Power Mixtape’ Podcast on Audible

Mahershala Ali, Misty Copeland, Tiffany Haddish, Hasan Minhaj, Bryan Stevenson, Nas wil be featured as interview subjects

02 July 2019, Great Britain, London: US Rapper Common stands in a hotel. His new album "Let Love" will be released on August 30th. US-Rapper Common ("I Used to Love HER") is also very busy with other things - as an actor, author, activist and speaker. During the production of his new album "Let Love", the 47-year-old was able to concentrate fully on the music. (Zu dpa "New Album "Let Love" - US-Rapper Common bets on love") Photo by: Philip Dethlefs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Common is getting his own podcast, 'Mind Power Mixtape,' hosted by Audible. The six-episode series launches on November 19th.

Philip Dethlefs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Common is getting his own podcast, Mind Power Mixtape, hosted by Audible. The six-episode series launches on November 19th.

Mind Power Mixtape will feature Common in conversation with notable artists and activists, including actor Mahershala Ali, dancer Misty Copeland, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Hasan Minhaj, civil rights activist Bryan Stevenson, and rapper Nas. Each 45-minute episode was recorded remotely, with Common leading the discussion at his own home.

“As an artist, I’ve always used my voice to speak my truth,” Common said in a statement. “There is great benefit in using this time of pause to engage in real reflection about who we are, how we got here and what’s next — and the opportunity to lead that honest dialogue with some of the greatest talent of our generation was an unforgettable privilege. We laid ourselves bare and explored what really matters in life — and that is the essence of Mind Power Mixtape. I was very moved by the authenticity of these conversations and I hope that listeners have that same experience.”

Common previously launched another Audible project, Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life, a narrative musical podcast recorded live across three nights at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York.

In This Article: Common, Podcasts

