 John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt Albums Removed From Spotify Amid Royalties Battle - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Biden and Putin to Speak as U.S. Intelligence Finds Russia Plotting Ukraine Invasion
Home Culture Culture News

Comedy Albums by John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt Removed From Spotify Amid Royalties Battle

Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Jim Gaffigan and dozens more members of creator’s rights group Spoken Giants have content pulled from streaming service

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "John Mulaney" Episode 1790 -- Pictured: Host John Mulaney during the Monologue on Saturday, October 31, 2020 -- (Photo by: Kyle Dubiel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

John Mulaney

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Comedy albums by John Mulaney, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart and more were removed from Spotify over the past week after the streaming service reached an impasse with a licensing company seeking better royalties for comedians and spoken word artists.

The aforementioned comedians and dozens more — like Mike Birbiglia, Jim Gaffigan, Larry the Cable Guy, as well as the estates of Bob Hope, Don Rickles and Lucille Ball — are members of Spoken Giants, a creator’s right group “dedicated to nurturing and maintaining relationships with comedians, podcast authors, speech writers, and other spoken word creators,” their mission statement says.

Spoken Giants was recently in negotiations with Spotify (as well as other streaming services) over royalties: When a comedian’s work is streamed, they currently only receive royalties for performing their work, and but not royalties for also writing it. (By comparison, musical artists are given both.)

Related Stories

John Mulaney Talks Rehab, Pregnancy With Olivia Munn in First Interview Since Recovery
Adele Single-Handedly Made Spotify Change How Albums Are Played on the Streaming Service

Related Stories

bob dylan songs classics, overlooked
20 Overlooked Bob Dylan Classics
Flashback: Tina Turner Covers Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson on Debut Solo Album

“Compared to music and other media, Spoken Word assets are under-represented in today’s sonic landscape and more importantly key rights, provided for under copyright law, are not paid by the very channels that obtain great value from using comedy works, podcasts, and other spoken-word assets,” a statement on Spoken Giants’ site reads.

However, when the two sides didn’t reach an agreement, Spotify simply pulled many of the comedians’ albums from their service starting around Thanksgiving, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In the case of Mulaney, only two albums recorded 10 years apart — 2009’s The Top Part and 2019’s John Mulaney & The Sad Sack Lunch — remain on the streaming service. Similarly, only a handful of Patton Oswalt — another Spoken Giants member — are still on the streaming service, most recent of which is 2017’s Talking for Clapping.

“Spotify does provide entertainers with exposure and access to large audiences. So having their work taken down is harmful to each individual creator,” Spoken Giants CEO and co-found Jon King — formerly of music publishing organization BMI — told the Wall Street Journal.

“There wasn’t much to collect before. Now it’s a completely different world where a Gaffigan or a Mulaney have billions of performances across these platforms. It now makes sense for a collective licensing business.”

Spotify told the Wall Street Journal that the service has “significant amounts of money for the content in question, and would love to continue to do so.” However, the comedians’ work will stay off Spotify until the issue is resolved.

In This Article: Comedy, John Mulaney, Kevin Hart, Patton Oswalt, Spotify

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.