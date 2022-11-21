Colorado Springs Mayor Says LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting Has ‘All the Trappings of a Hate Crime’

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers revealed Monday that the city’s district attorney will file motions later today to allow for local law enforcement to reveal greater details about the criminal history of 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who opened fire on Saturday night at the LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q. The attack, which killed at least five people and injured 25 more, was described by Suthers as having “all the trappings of a hate crime,” though he added that an official motive is “still under investigation.”

“We need to look at social media, we need to look at all kinds of other information that we’re gathering from people that knew the individual before we make any definitive conclusions about a motivation,” Suthers shared on Today. “But it certainly, as I said, has the trappings of a hate crime.”

During a press conference on Sunday, Colorado Springs police spokeswoman Lt. Pamela Castro recounted the night’s events, explaining that the suspect entered the nightclub and began shooting as he moved further inside. Police received calls about an active shooting at 11:57 p.m. local time, and by the time they arrived a few minutes later, two patrons had detained the gunman.

“It’s an incredible act of heroism, and this is taking place very quickly,” Suther added. “The police get a dispatch at 11:57, they arrive at 12, and by 12:02, the individual – the perpetrator – is subdued. And that’s largely because two, but primarily one, as I understand it, were able to take a handgun that he’s got in his possession, take it away from him, and use that weapon – not by shooting it, but by hitting him and disabling him. It’s an incredible act of heroism, and I think when you look at this and the timeframe, that act probably saved a lot of lives. There’s no question about that.”

“At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody,” Castro added. Two firearms were recovered at the scene, including a “long rifle.” Trending Chris Brown Win Booed at 2022 AMAs Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener AOC Tells Boebert, ‘You Don’t Get to Thoughts and Prayers Your Way Out of’ LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting

The names of the five deceased victims and 25 injured have not yet been released.

The mayor added that while Colorado Springs is a “community in mourning,” the city is “determined to make sure that the actions of a lone gunman don’t define our community.” Suther explained: “Police indicate that this club has been operating for about 21 years, and over that period of time, it’s been extremely well managed [with] very, very few calls for service to law enforcement. So we’re determined. We’re having vigils yesterday, today. I think there’s gonna be a groundswell of financial support for the victims, in this case.”