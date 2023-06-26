fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Club Q Tragedy

Colorado Springs Gay Club Shooter to Serve Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty

Prosecutors said survivors of Club Q mass shooting wanted to avoid trial, while the shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, accepted responsibility to avoid the death penalty
club q colorado springs mass shooter plea deal
A makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub continues to grow on November 21, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. On Saturday evening, a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by club patrons. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The mass shooter who killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ bar Club Q in November 2022 will spend the rest of their life behind bars after accepting a plea deal.

Anderson Lee Aldrich was charged with 305 counts — including first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, and bias-motivated crimes — following the Nov. 20, 2022, mass shooting at Club Q. On Monday, June 26, they pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder, 46 counts of attempted murder, and no contest to a class five felony bias-motivated crime and class one misdemeanor bias-motivated crime, reports NBC News.

According to Judge Michael McHenry, Aldrich will serve five consecutive life sentences for the murder charges without the possibility of parole. This comes in addition to 46 consecutive 48-year sentences for the dozens of attempted murder counts, followed by mandatory periods of parole.

While prosecutors could have sought the death penalty had the case gone to trial, survivors and family members of the victims of the Club Q shooting expressed their desire to avoid a long, drawn-out trial. 

Aldrich — who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns — similarly wanted to avoid trial (and the death penalty) and accepted responsibility for their actions. 

“I have to take responsibility for what happened,” Aldrich told the Associated Press in June. “Nothing’s ever going to bring back their loved ones. People are going to have to live with injury that can’t be repaired.”

While Aldrich identifies as nonbinary and told the AP that claims they were motivated by hate are “completely off base,” Colorado prosecutors have evidence of Aldrich sending an online message with a photo of a rifle scope trained on a gay pride parade, as well as testimony from Aldrich’s gamer friends that he previously said anti-LGBTQ+ slurs, among other hate-filled rhetoric. They will not, however, face federal hate crime charges.

Aldrich instead blamed drugs on the mass shooting. “I don’t know if this is common knowledge but I was on a very large plethora of drugs,” Aldrich told the AP. “I had been up for days. I was abusing steroids. … I’ve finally been able to get off that crap I was on.”

Trending

Aldrich opened fire at Club Q late Saturday night, Nov. 20; five people were killed in the shooting, and 17 more were injured. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were able to immediately detain Aldrich, who’d reportedly been “subdued” by customers, including Army veteran Richard M. Fierro. Two firearms were recovered at the scene, including an AR-15-style weapon. 

Following Aldrich’s arrest, reports emerged that they had been arrested last year after their mother said they threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons. While authorities did not find any explosives at the time, questions were still raised as to why authorities didn’t trigger a “red flag” law that would have allowed them to seize the weapons Aldrich’s mother said they had. 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jennifer Lawrence Says Method Actors Make Her 'Nervous,' Prefers Christian Bale's Technique of Getting Ready ‘10 Seconds to Action'

Taylor Sheridan Does Whatever He Wants: "I Will Tell My Stories My Way"

Jackie Kennedy Reportedly Had a Secret Fling With This Hollywood Actor Who Didn't Impress Her Much in the Bedroom

'Real Housewives' Alum Dina Manzo Buys $16 Million Montecito Estate

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad