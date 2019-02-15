×
Colin Kaepernick Reaches Settlement With NFL

Quarterback-turned-activist reached an agreement with the NFL in his case alleging the league colluded to keep him from playing after his on-field protests

Former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick applauds while seated on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Kaepernick is among eight recipients of Harvard University's W.E.B. Du Bois Medals in 2018. Harvard has awarded the medal since 2000 to people whose work has contributed to African and African-American cultureHarvard Medalists, Cambridge, USA - 11 Oct 2018

Steven Senne/AP/REX/Shutterstock

NFL quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick settled his long-running lawsuit with the football league on Friday. The details of the agreement have not been disclosed, and are subject to a confidentiality clause. Kaepernick’s lawsuit accused the league of collusion; he and Eric Reid, who also settled a lawsuit today, alleged that they were blacklisted from playing for any teams after kneeling on the field during the national anthem to protest police brutality in 2016.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” a joint statement from the NFL and lawyers for Kaepernick and Reid read. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

In late 2018, an NFL motion to have the case dismissed was denied, setting the stage for today’s settlement. If the case had proceeded, it would likely have resulted in a precedent-setting decision.

While still unsigned and unable to play football, Kaepernick is still a figure of national attention. In September, Nike announced that he would be the face of its next advertising campaign, sparking backlash from the right wing, including boycotts of the apparel giant. Most recently, a Colorado sports store engaged in the boycotts had to shut down. “As much as I hate to admit this, perhaps there are more Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick supporters out there than I realized,” the store owner told a reporter.

In This Article: Colin Kaepernick, NFL

