Colin Kaepernick to Cover Protests, Political Awakening in New Memoir

Activist and former 49ers quarterback will release book this year

Jon Blistein

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (58) kneel during the playing of the National anthem before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers, in Atlanta49ers Falcons Football, Atlanta, USA - 18 Dec 2016

Colin Kaepernick (center) will release a new memoir about his silent protests, political activism and NFL career this year.

John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock

Colin Kaepernick will chronicle his political awakening, silent protests and tumultuous NFL tenure in a new memoir to be released this year.

In a press release, the as-yet-untitled book is described as: “Part political awakening and part memoir, Kaepernick’s memoir will reveal the life experiences that led him to risk his career as a star NFL Super Bowl quarterback in one silent act of protest.” The book will be published by the athlete and activist’s new publishing company, Kaepernick Publishing, in 2020 while Audible will release the audio version of the book,

“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action.”

Kaepernick led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2012 and nearly took them to another the following year. He was dropped by the 49ers at the end of the 2016 season — throughout which he knelt during the National Anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality. Kaepernick has been unable to find a team since, and in February of 2019, he reached a settlement with the NFL after accusing the league of collusion and blacklisting him because of his protest.

Kaepernick’s protests spread across the NFL and became a political flashpoint, especially after President Donald Trump entered the fray in 2017 and criticized the league for not forcing players to stand during the National Anthem. It also prompted artists like Rihanna and Cardi B to turn down the Super Bowl Halftime Show in solidarity with Kaepernick.

