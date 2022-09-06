Lori Vallow’s Son Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges in Arizona

The son of “Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow, Colby Ryan, was arrested in Arizona on Sunday and booked on two counts of sex crimes, Rolling Stone has confirmed. Ryan has been accused of rape, multiple outlets reports.

The alleged victim told police that Ryan had sexually assaulted her inside her home in Maricopa County last week, per CBS5. She told authorities that during the encounter, she told the 26-year-old to “stop” and said, “I don’t want to do this,” several times before he continued to sexually assault her. According to the outlet, the woman recorded a conversation the following day where he admitted to the rape.

“The Victim said the Defendant said he was sorry and started to cry,” according to a police report obtained by CBS5, which also stated that Ryan eventually confessed to the crime.

Ryan has not yet entered a plea, and his bond was set at $10,000.

Ryan is the only surviving son of Lori Vallow, the woman accused of murdering two of her children. In May 2021, Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder after police recovered the bodies of her missing kids, Joshua (J.J.) Vallow and Tylee Ryan. (The two have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting a trial set for Jan. 2023.)

Ryan is set to be the subject of a new Netflix docuseries titled Sins of Our Mother that delves into the family’s twisted history. The series is set to premiere on Sept. 14. He also appeared on Dateline NBC in 2020 before his mother’s indictment.