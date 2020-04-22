Earth Day: ‘A Strong Community Is Going to Help Us Get Through Climate Change’

In honor of Rolling Stone’s Climate Crisis Issue, we asked artists to contribute messages about what they, their governments, and everyday people can do to stand up to the threat of climate change. From England to Jamaica to the United States, we are hearing from artists and activists around the world about what we can do locally, globally, and everywhere in between.

When Annie Leonard, executive director of Greenpeace USA, talks about climate change, she first talks about community. “My neighbors and I have a very, very strong sense of community. And that may sound corny. ‘What does that have to do with climate change?’ But a strong community is going to help us get through climate change,” she explains. Building community not only allows for people to share fossil-fuel burdens with the people around them, Leonard argues that it’s necessary in order to band together for solutions, and build resilience to the effects of a changing climate.

In celebration of Earth Day and the global community getting together to fight climate change, we put together a single message: from disparate artistic and activist communities, from different parts of the world, with a big range of ideas on how to tackle this problem. The common thread in the struggle is our humanity, and our commitment to humanity’s future in this world. “We have a chance, but we have to fight. And the time is now,” says musician Sshh.

Along with Leonard from Greenpeace USA, our chorus of voices includes actress Jane Fonda; reggae star Ziggy Marley; Oscar-nominated activist James Cromwell; youth climate activist Jamie Margolin from Zero Hour; former Congressman John Hall of the band Orleans; Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson; singer Jah9; drummer Zak Starkey; musician Weyes Blood; and Sshh. They all answered some questions from Rolling Stone about what they, their governments, and everyday people can do to fight climate change. Here’s what they had to say.