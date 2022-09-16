Chrissy Teigen Reveals 2020 Miscarriage Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion: ‘Let’s Just Call It What It Was’

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that the miscarriage she suffered in 2020 when she was 20 weeks pregnant with Jack, her and John Legend’s third child, was actually a life-saving abortion.

“I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” she explained during a recent appearance at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

In September 2020, Teigen was placed on bed rest and subsequently hospitalized for pregnancy complications that included placental insufficiency. In an emotional social media post, she wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

While she understood it to have been a miscarriage at the time, conversations that swirled around the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade recently led to a breakthrough. While expressing sympathy for those who choose to have an abortion to contend with unavoidable circumstances, Legend brought her to the realization that she wasn’t separate from that grouping of people. Now, Teigen says she’s become more comfortable with applying the proper terminology for the loss.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” Teigen said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

In August, Teigen announced another pregnancy, which she admits she kept close to herself and Legend until her nerves subsided enough to share the news. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,” she wrote on Instagram. “But joy has filled our home and hearts again.”

In the months since the Roe v. Wade decision, the couple has been vocal advocates for abortion access and reproductive rights.

“Anyone who’s dealt with pregnancy knows none of this is casual, none of this is frivolous. And it’s so intimate, and it’s so personal,” Legend said in an interview with David Axelrod for CNN’s “The Axe Files” podcast. “Why do we want our government involved in those decisions?”

He added: “Anyone who makes that gut-wrenching decision at that point in the pregnancy, they’re only doing it because they have a serious reason to do it, whether it’s the health of the mother or the health of the child.”