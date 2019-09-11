Chrissy Teigen Talks Being the Target of Donald Trump’s Tweets on ‘Ellen’

Chrissy Teigen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss to talk about her recent spat with President Donald Trump on Twitter. After Teigen’s husband, musician John Legend, appeared on NBC to talk about criminal justice reform, the president tweeted, “Guys the boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great [the Criminal Justice Reform bill] is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

“I was not a part of [that interview] at all,” said Teigen. “And then Donald, for some reason, thought John was taking all the credit for [the bill]…Those two things are true: John is boring, and I do have a filthy mouth.”

Teigen said that she and Legend spent the rest of the night handing each other their phones, coaching each other on how to respond to the tweets. Eventually, Teigen tweeted, “Lol what a pussy ass bitch. Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president,” which led to the hashtags #PresidentPAB and #PABPresident to trend that night.

“We’re still working on how to trademark it,” Teigen joked to DeGeneres.