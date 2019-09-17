Chris Rock Details New Book ‘My First Black Boyfriend’

Chris Rock is publishing a new essay collection, My First Black Boyfriend, The New York Times reports. The book is expected to arrive fall 2020, via publishing house Celadon.

Rock’s book will focus on the Emmy-winning comedian’s experiences with race and relationships, with stories dating back to when he first began doing standup comedy in the Eighties.

“A lot of celebrities write books, and they don’t always have something to say,” said Deb Futter, senior vice president and co-publisher of Celadon. “I think Chris Rock has something to say,” she continued, adding that Rock’s essays “point out things that maybe need to be pointed out in our crazy world.”

Rock’s first book, Rock This!, was published in 1997, and covered topics such as President Bill Clinton, O.J. Simpson and the race and gender dynamics in the United States at the time. The title went on to be a New York Times bestseller.

Last year, Rock released Tamborine, his first standup special in over a decade, on Netflix. He is set to appear in another Netflix project, Dolemite Is My Name, a biographical film about blaxploitation star and filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore (played by Eddie Murphy), out October 25th. Other upcoming projects for Rock include the fourth season of Fargo and a new movie in the Saw franchise, titled The Organ Donor.