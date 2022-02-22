Chris Rock Plots First Stand-Up Tour in Five Years

After a five-year break, Chris Rock is making his return to the live comedy circuit with the Ego Death world tour. The trek — which will begin with a 38-date North American leg — marks Rock’s first run since his Total Blackout stand-up tour in 2017 and 2018 (at the time, that was his first tour in nearly a decade).
The Ego Death tour will begin April 2 with two shows at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The current slate of dates includes stops in Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Toronto, Denver, Oakland, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and more. He’ll also play New York’s Radio City Music Hall in October and follow that show with performances in Chicago, Vancouver, and Washington D.C. before wrapping Nov. 17 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. Ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
In the half-decade he’s spent off the road, Rock found creative outlets in film and TV. Last year, he joined the cast of Fargo as Loy Cannon in the show’s fourth season and starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Marisol Nichols in Spiral, the ninth installment of the Saw film series.
But as Rock noted in an interview with Esquire last year, he’s always thinking ahead and has kept a journal of ideas for over three decades. “You read it over, and you’re like, Oh, that’s good for stand-up. Or Oh, that would be good for script,” he said. “And then there’s some other shit, you’re like, Oh, when I die, provided I don’t fuck up my career, people are going to think this shit’s really interesting.”
Chris Rock Ego Death Tour Dates
April 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
April 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)
April 8 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
April 9 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
April 9 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)
April 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
April 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
April 16 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
April 20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
April 21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
April 22 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
May 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
May 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
June 3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
June 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
June 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
June 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
June 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 21 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
June 23 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
June 24 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
June 25 – Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
July 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
July 7 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
July 27 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
July 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
Aug. 27 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
Aug. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Sept. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
Sept. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
Oct. 6 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 27 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre