Chris Rock Plots First Stand-Up Tour in Five Years

After a five-year break, Chris Rock is making his return to the live comedy circuit with the Ego Death world tour. The trek — which will begin with a 38-date North American leg — marks Rock’s first run since his Total Blackout stand-up tour in 2017 and 2018 (at the time, that was his first tour in nearly a decade).

The Ego Death tour will begin April 2 with two shows at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The current slate of dates includes stops in Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Toronto, Denver, Oakland, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and more. He’ll also play New York’s Radio City Music Hall in October and follow that show with performances in Chicago, Vancouver, and Washington D.C. before wrapping Nov. 17 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. Ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

In the half-decade he’s spent off the road, Rock found creative outlets in film and TV. Last year, he joined the cast of Fargo as Loy Cannon in the show’s fourth season and starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Marisol Nichols in Spiral, the ninth installment of the Saw film series.

But as Rock noted in an interview with Esquire last year, he’s always thinking ahead and has kept a journal of ideas for over three decades. “You read it over, and you’re like, Oh, that’s good for stand-up. Or Oh, that would be good for script,” he said. “And then there’s some other shit, you’re like, Oh, when I die, provided I don’t fuck up my career, people are going to think this shit’s really interesting.”

Chris Rock Ego Death Tour Dates

April 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

April 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)

April 8 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

April 9 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

April 9 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)

April 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

April 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

April 16 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

April 20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

April 21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

April 22 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

May 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

June 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre

June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

June 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

June 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

June 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 21 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

June 23 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

June 24 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

June 25 – Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

July 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

July 7 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland

July 27 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

July 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

Aug. 27 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino

Aug. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

Sept. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

Oct. 6 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 27 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre