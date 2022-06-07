Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Are Headed to London for Joint Stand-Up Show

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will co-headline a special stand-up show in London this fall.

The two comedians are set to perform at the O2 Arena in London on Sept. 3. Tickets will go on sale on June 10 at 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET, though a pre-sale will take place the day before via Live Nation.

Rock and Chappelle’s arena show in London was announced just over a month after the two took the stage together at the 70-seat Belly Room at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. That gig occurred at a surreal time for both, after they were involved in separate on-stage altercations: Chappelle had been attacked the night before while performing at the Hollywood Bowl, and at the end of March, Will Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars over a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

During that Comedy Store set, Rock and Chappelle shared the stage and traded jokes about their strangely similar experiences. “At least you got smacked by someone of repute,” Chappelle told Rock, who reportedly quipped back, “I got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped.” (It’s unclear if Rock and Chappelle will share the stage again in London, or if they will perform separate sets.)

Since Chappelle was attacked on stage, the suspect, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was hit with four misdemeanor counts; the alleged attack also dredged up an unrelated incident, which led to Lee being charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing complex back in December. Lee has pleaded not guilty to both sets of charges. Last week, Rolling Stone reported that Lee was weighing a plea deal from prosecutors in his misdemeanor case and that he has made no claim of mental incompetency.

As for Rock, the comedian has only spoken about the infamous slap during his recent stand-up shows and has yet to give an official interview on the matter. Following the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization also banned him from the Oscars and all Academy-related events for the next 10 years.