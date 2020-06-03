Chris Redd of ‘SNL’ Launches COVID-19 Fund for George Floyd Protesters

Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd has launched a GoFundMe page to provide COVID-19 aid to the George Floyd protesters.

“As thousands of people take to the streets to protest racial discrimination and the many black lives lost at the hands of injustice, we also have the unfortunate fact that this deadly pandemic is still upon us,” the fundraiser’s mission statement says. “The lives at risk of the injustice being fought against are also the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Many will not be in [the] position to pay the inevitable cost associated with their brave efforts. This fund is to assist those that contract this disease while protesting and other protest-related injuries as many are being attacked while speaking out.”

Proceeds from the GoFundMe will go toward covering protesters’ costs for COVID-19 testing and treatment, injuries obtained while demonstrating, bail relief and court expenses. As of Wednesday, the fund has raised $91,000 for its intended $250,000 goal, with more than 1,800 donors.

Studies have shown that black Americans are nearly three times as likely to die from COVID-19 as white Americans, with the epicenters of the virus residing in jails and prisons overwhelmed with black and brown inmates. Many organizations dedicated to posting bail for anti-police brutality protesters are also aligned with COVID-19 mutual aid groups, which sprang up in the wake of the pandemic to assist working-class communities of color.