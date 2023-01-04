Chris D’Elia’s Comedy Show Quietly Canceled After New Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Chris D’Elia’s upcoming comedy show at Hollywood Improv has quietly been canceled, Rolling Stone has learned, just weeks after the comedian faced new accusations of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior.

The 42-year-old was scheduled to perform at the venue on Jan. 11 as part of his country-wide tour that kicks off on Jan. 7 and runs through mid-May. But on Tuesday night, the date was removed from both Hollywood Improv and D’Elia’s website without explanation.

A Hollywood Improv staffer confirmed the cancellation to Rolling Stone, but did not give further comment. Rolling Stone has reached out to D’Elia for comment.

In December — more than two years after D’Elia was accused of using his celebrity to seek out teenage girls and young women to request nude photographs, and making unwanted sexual advances — comedian Kyle Anderson released a YouTube documentary that furthered the initial allegations.

D’Elia denied the summer 2020 accusations, saying all of the encounters were legal and consensual. He has not yet responded to the new claims, but on Wednesday released a Patreon episode saying he recently was in rehab, alluding to his previous admission that “sex controlled my life.”

In the documentary, four women and D’Elia’s former tour manager, Zack Doncovio, detailed D’Elia’s alleged predatory behavior, along with new accusations that despite D’Elia’s recent projected image of a family man, he continued having secret relationships with multiple women at least until this past fall.

Jazzmyn Bradshaw came forward in the project to claim she had been dating D'Elia since March 2020 and became trapped in an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship with the comedian, who would allegedly dictate what she could wear and who she could see, constantly demanded that she send him degrading sexual videos, and encouraged her to get his initials tattooed on her neck.

The documentary reignited complaints that despite D’Elia being dropped from several projects, he has otherwise emerged relatively unscathed. His podcast and Patreon account “Congratulations” still has a loyal following, his corresponding YouTube channel has nearly 600K subscribers, last February he launched an advice podcast called “Lifeline” with his brother Matt, and he’s a regular performer at various comedy clubs.

As a result, some critics were in the early stages of planning a protest outside of Hollywood Improv the night before D’Elia’s show, launching a call to action on social media. D’Elia is still scheduled to perform at Hollywood Improv’s sister location in Brea, California, on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14.