Chinese Billionaire to Donate Coronavirus Test Kits, Face Masks to U.S.

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has pledged to donate 500,000 coronavirus test kits and 1 million face masks to the United States in the face of the global pandemic.

As the United States lags behind its fellow nations in providing test kits to those potentially impacted by COVID-19, the Jack Ma Foundation announced Thursday that their donation is “sourced and readied for shipment” to Americans.

“Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are the most effective in preventing the spread of the virus,” Ma, the co-founder of e-commerce company Alibaba, said in a statement. “We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic.”

The Jack Ma Foundation has made similar donations to Europe — where the spread of the coronavirus has shaken countries like Italy — and Australia, where the foundation donated $2 million to an institute seeking a cure for COVID-19. Ma, through Alibaba, also set up a $144 million fund in order to buy medical supplies for Wuhan and Hubei provinces, CNN reported.

“This crisis presents a huge challenge to all humankind in a globalized world. The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by an individual country,” Ma continued.

“Rather, we need to combat the virus by working hand-in-hand. At this moment, We can’t beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons. United we stand, divided we fall!”

The Jack Ma Foundation did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.