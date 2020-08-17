Chicago Police Will Monitor Social Media to Prevent ‘Looting’

Amidst weeks of unrest in Chicago, has announced the creation of a “task force” to monitor protesters’ social media activity and prevent “looting,” NBC Chicago reports.

The social media monitoring is part of a five-point strategy to combat unrest in Chicago, where more than 100 people were arrested on Sunday, August 8th. The 20-person unit within the Chicago Police Department’s Crime Prevention and Information Center will be tasked with 24-hour monitoring of social media activity to track gatherings that may lead to violence in the city, she said at a Friday news conference.

The plan also includes geographic lockdowns and promises to pursue “robust legal action” against protesters. “No one should ever feel they can break into our businesses, destroy and steal property and get away with it,” Lightfoot said at the conference.

In response to the mayor’s announcement, Colleen Connell, executive director of the ACLU of Illinois, said, “Social media monitoring by law enforcement holds a number of dangers, including chilling protected speech and opening the door to targeting based on protected speech, race, association, and neighborhood. It is therefore imperative that the City be fully transparent about the work of the new task force and ensure that its work not target Black and Latinx residents of Chicago for increased police scrutiny and encounters.”