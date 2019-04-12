City of Chicago Files Civil Complaint Against Jussie Smollett for Investigation Costs

Weeks after the State’s Attorney dropped all felony charges against Jussie Smollett – to the dismay of the Chicago police department – the city of Chicago has filed a civil complaint against the Empire actor that seeks to recoup the money spent in police overtime during the investigation.

The city of Chicago previously gave Smollett seven days to repay $130,106.15 bill stemming from the 1,836 overtime hours the police spent investigating the January 29th attack, CNN reports; at the time, the city of Chicago claims in its civil complaint, Smollett misled investigators by saying his attackers were white and staging the incident as a hate crime.

When Smollett, as expected, declined to reimburse the police department, the city filed the civil complaint, with the city also asking for a jury trial to determine Smollett’s damages. Under a current city code, Smollett could face more than $390,000 in damages as well as a $1,000 penalty for every false claim he told police.

Smollett’s lawyer Mark Geragos previously called the city of Chicago’s $130,000 bill an attempt to “harass and irreparably injure Mr. Smollett,” adding that the actor “will not be intimidated into paying” the fee. “Jussie has paid enough,” the lawyer said.

However, the civil complaint “pursues the full measure of damages allowed under the false statements ordinance,” department spokesman Bill McCaffrey said in a statement, noting that Smollett “knew his attackers and orchestrated the purported attack himself,” NBC News reports.