Chelsea Handler Plots Comedy Tour, New Memoir

Chelsea Handler will embark on a comedy tour this spring in support of her new memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me, which will be published April 9th via Spiegel and Grau.

Handler’s 16-city trek – billed as a “Sit-Down Comedy Tour” – will kick off April 11th at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts and wrap June 1st at the Masonic in San Francisco, California. Per a statement, each stop will feature Handler “in conversation, discussing stories from the new memoir and more.” Tickets go on sale February 8th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation, and each ticket will include a copy of the book.

Life Will Be the Death of Me marks Handler’s first memoir and first book since her 2014 collection, Uganda Be Kidding Me. The book chronicles Handler’s “Year of Self-Sufficiency,” which she embarked upon after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

“In a torpor of despair, [Handler] decides that she’s had enough of the privileged bubble she’s lived in and that it’s time to make some changes, both in her personal life and the world at large,” a description reads. “Where have I been all my life? is the question that guides her as she embarks on a ‘Year of Self-Sufficiency.’ She learns how to work the remote, pick up dog shit, find the toaster. She goes into therapy with an intellectually simpatico psychiatrist who makes her go deep and confront a childhood marked by love and loss. In the process, she discovers what matters most: family, friends, engaging with the world, and opening to love.”

The statement teases a handful of anecdotes from Life Will Be the Death of Me, including bits about a shaman, weed edibles and “an overweight, emotionally withholding Chow Chow.” The book will also find Handler opening up about her emotional experiences in therapy, uncovering childhood trauma and “finding her mojo as an activist.”

Chelsea Handler Tour Dates

April 11 – Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre

April 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

April 13 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

April 18 – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre

April 19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Life at The Moody Theater

April 20 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

April 25 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theatre

April 26 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

April 27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 2 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

May 4 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

May 16 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

May 17 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

May 18 – Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

May 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

June 1 – San Francisco, CA @ SF Masonic Auditorium