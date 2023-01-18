Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop

The police department of La Vergne, Tennessee, found itself at the center of a social media maelstrom with the news this month that a female officer, 26-year-old Maegan Hall, had been fired over allegedly having sexual encounters with six male colleagues, sometimes “while on duty and inside city owned property.”

Though four of Hall’s co-workers were also terminated for misconduct, and three more suspended, Hall made tabloid headlines as the lone woman at the center of the apparently hedonistic group — and a married woman, at that. The department’s internal investigation found that she’d even tried to bring her husband, 28-year-old Jedidiah Hall, into an intimate arrangement with a male officer and his wife, but that he “really wasn’t on board.” (He’s also reportedly standing by her in all this.)

Hall’s lascivious behavior on the job and at department social functions, which she and the other officers confirmed during the investigation — trading nude pictures, oral sex at the station, taking her bikini top off at a hot tub party — proved ripe for commentary on Twitter and TikTok, with the department’s own unrelated posts receiving lots of mocking replies. On a La Vergne PD Facebook update describing a car accident, the top comment reads: “Heard it was a 5 officer pile up.” One popular meme saw a Pornhub logo added to a photo of Hall with fellow officers. Footage of her riding a mechanical bull has made the rounds. And a TikTok video pushing the unsubstantiated claim that Hall had sex with the six other cops simultaneously has received over a million views.

The jokes and exaggerations seem to have triggered another round of crude content: spammers attempting to monetize the story by falsely promoting “leaked” videos of Hall intimately engaged with her male colleagues. The vast majority of those URLs lead to fake news and porn websites harvesting clicks, but some also direct to suspicious “download” links that could potentially infect a device with malware or expose your personal data. In certain cases, someone has actually edited Hall’s face onto other images to create the illusion of exclusive material. In one such tweet, which includes three pictures, the first two show Hall’s features superimposed on well-known photos of Scarlett Johansson. The third appears to splice her into a frame from an adult video. Editor’s picks

Meanwhile, existing porn clips — especially those involving police themes or costumes — have been reuploaded to tube sites with misleading titles like “Maegan hall police,” “Megan hall tenessee cop,” and “Fingering Tennessee Cop Megan Hall While She Moans and CUMS Repeatedly.” None, to be clear, feature Hall whatsoever.

But there’s a definite audience waiting and hoping for the genuine article. “Ive been told there is porn of officer Maegan Hall is there really porn?” wrote a 4Chan user on Saturday. “I came here just to check in on this. All my own searches are coming up dry, just a bunch of bs links,” another replied, clearly frustrated by the flood of Hall-related spam. A dozen more commented “bump” in hopes that the authentic content had finally surfaced before one person posted a Pornhub link to the music video for Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Others evidently looking to capitalize on the story in some way have created fake social media pages for Hall. One private Instagram account teases with an underwear picture and lists the date of her marriage. Two new profiles popped up on Facebook this week, alongside a number of shitposting meme communities devoted to her legend, such as “maegan olivia hall,” “Maegan Hall 4 all!,” “Maegan Hall Shitpostin” and “Maegan Hall Support,” which has 11,000 members and states in its “About this group” section: “We are outraged that Maegan has been fired for doing nothing more than having sex! She is a grown woman who is capable of doing whatever she wants to do.” Multiple users on these pages have also requested links to video of Hall having sex with her co-workers. Related

It’s possible that explicit footage of Hall will emerge at some point: according to the La Vergne PD’s investigation, she sent around videos that showed her “performing sexual acts on herself.” There was no mention, however, of video depicting her sexual contact with anyone else.

The department did not respond to a request for comment on the proliferation of bogus porn links and profiles associated with the escapades of their former employees, though they’re currently looking to hire a part-time communications officer, if that’s the type of mess you’d like to deal with for a living. The black market for explicit, compromising leaks (both real and phony) of images connected to niche scandals is certainly robust: last year, celebratory locker room nudes taken by the University of Wisconsin-Madison women’s volleyball team after a championship win were openly shared and critiqued across social media.

Just goes to show that for the wildest horndogs, the immeasurable wealth of regular internet porn simply isn’t enough. They want the stuff they were never supposed to see — and maybe, too, the thrill of the hunt.