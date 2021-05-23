‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ NFT Sells for $760,999 at Auction

A bidding war over an NFT of the viral “Charlie Bit My Finger” video — a “lovable piece of internet history” that “helped YouTube grow” in 2007, the family involved proclaimed — ended with a winning price of $760,999.

After bids slowly trickled in during the Saturday portion of the 24-hour auction, the price skyrocketed in the auction’s final hours Sunday, with anonymous bidders “3fmusic” and “mememaster” competing for the 1-of-1 non-fungible token. 3fmusic ultimately delivered the winning bid, according to the Charlie Bit Me auction page.

As part of the auction, the Davies-Carr family promised to delete the viral video from YouTube after 14 years and over 883 million views on the site, CNN reports; however, at press time, the video was still on YouTube.

Additionally, 3fmusic now has “the opportunity to create their own parody of the video featuring the original stars, Harry and Charlie. Star in it yourself, or give the honor to the biggest Charlie Bit My Finger fan you know, and recreate a hilarious modern-day rendition of the classic clip,” the family said.

In terms of NFT meme auctions, the $760,999 winning bid for “Charlie Bit My Finger” well surpassed the $500,000 price that an NFT of “Disaster Girl” reached in April 2021. The huge sale for “Charlie” also arrives amid reports that the NFT market has cooled significantly since peeking in April, with total sales across some NTF marketplaces at 50 percent below what they were just a month ago, Markets Insider reported this week.