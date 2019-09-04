 Chanel Miller, Survivor in Brock Turner Case, Comes Forward – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next 'It: Chapter Two': In Praise of Pennywise Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Chanel Miller, Survivor at the Center of Brock Turner Case, Comes Forward

Miller, who during the trial was identified as Emily Doe, has written a memoir

By

Reporter

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chanel Williams has come out as the survivor of the Brock Turner rape case. She had previously been identified as Emily Doe.

Chanel Miller has come out as the survivor at the center of the Brock Turner rape case. She had previously been identified as Emily Doe.

CBSNews/60MINUTES

Chanel Miller, the sexual assault survivor at the center of the Stanford swimmer Brock Turner case whose victim’s statement generated international sympathy and outrage, has come forward in a new interview with 60 Minutes. The interview marks the first time Miller has publicly revealed her name and her face.

Miller, who was identified during the trial as Emily Doe, gave the interview to 60 Minutes in advance of the publication of her upcoming memoir, Know My Name, which is scheduled for release on September 24th.

In a clip from the upcoming segment, Miller reads from a victim’s statement she read to the judge at Turner’s sentencing hearing, in which she addressed Turner directly.

Related

E. Jean Carroll is photographed, in New York. Carroll, a New York-based advice columnist, claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies knowing CarrollTrump New Accuser, New York, USA - 23 Jun 2019
Why E. Jean Carroll Won't Call the Alleged Trump Assault 'Rape'
Proud Boys Members Convicted of Attempted Assault in Fight With Antifa

“You don’t know me, but you’ve been inside me. In newspapers, my name was ‘unconscious, intoxicated woman.’ Ten syllables and nothing more than that,” she says, addressing Turner. “I had to force myself to relearn my real name, my identity, to relearn that this is not all that I am, that I am not just a drunk victim at a frat party found behind a dumpster.”

 

In 2015, Stanford swimmer Brock Turner, then 20, was seen by two graduate students sexually assaulting Miller behind a dumpster at a frat party. Miller was unconscious at the time of the assault. When Turner tried to run away, the two students detained him and called the police. Turner later told authorities that he did have sexual contact with Miller, but that it had been consensual.

In 2016, a jury found Turner guilty on three charges, including assault with intent to commit rape and sexually penetrating an unconscious person with a foreign object. While prosecutors initially asked that Turner be incarcerated for six years, Judge Aaron Persky, who was presiding over the case, sentenced him to just six months in county jail, arguing that the extended sentence would have a “severe impact” on him and saying he did not think Turner would be “a danger to others.” Turner served just three months of this sentence before his release.

Persky’s sentence generated international outrage, with many arguing that Turner’s privilege as a young white man insulated him from being punished for his crime. Protesters successfully called for Persky’s recall, marking the first time in nearly 80 years that a California judge had been removed from the bench by voters.

Miller, too, was outraged by Persky’s sentence, which she referred to as “gentle.” In a victim’s statement that was later published by BuzzFeed and went viral, Miller spoke to the trauma she had endured as the result of her assault. “My damage was internal, unseen, I carry it with me. You took away my worth, my privacy, my energy, my time, my safety, my intimacy, my confidence, my own voice, until today.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad