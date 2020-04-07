Celebs Are Bored: Reese Witherspoon Sells Dad’s Car to Offset

As much of America continues to self-quarantine, the propensity to go stir crazy increases with each passing day. Celebrities are no different: bored out of their minds while sitting at home indefinitely. Maybe they are ceaselessly launching Instagram Lives just for some human connection. Maybe they’re teasing us with some quarantine writing session. Most likely, they’re sitting in their very large homes, marathoning movies until their eyes glaze over. Relatable!

Celebs Are Bored highlights the absurd, inane and mundane decisions made by famous people who have an unexpectedly large amount of free time. Next up: Reese Witherspoon sells her dad’s car to Offset.

Many stars known to frequent fancy events probably miss the small talk and random run-ins that such events require. That must be why all of them insist on hosting “live” conversations with each other on Instagram from their separate homes. To the delight and confusion of many, Migos’ Offset joined Reese Witherspoon on Instagram Live on Wednesday. The purpose? To hawk Quibi, the new streaming network where they both serve as hosts for bite-size reality programs.

Surprisingly, the pair found enough to fill up their brief virtual meeting centered around the rapper’s new car show Skrrt With Offset. While Offset detailed his personal history of loving classic cars, Witherspoon warmly nodded and shared that her dad collected 1975 Cadillac El Dorados. (She even learned to drive in one.) Offset is genuinely thrilled, noting the market price. “I think it’s just sittin’ in his yard over there in Nashville,” Witherspoon says in her thick Southern accent. They then make a business deal in front of their 15,000 viewers, with Witherspoon promising to “hook [Offset] up” with her dad so he can buy it and rebuild the vehicle.

Will the deal go through? Like all of her characters, Witherspoon seems just determined enough to make sure that we see that ’75 El Dorado make it from Nashville to Los Angeles, where Offset is currently staying. Free idea for Quibi: make this endeavor the subject of Skrrt‘s second season.