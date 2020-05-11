 Celebs Are Bored: Mandy Patinkin Learns How to Tweet - Rolling Stone
Celebs Are Bored: Mandy Patinkin Learns How to Tweet

Star of stage and screen adds one more talent to his résumé

Brittany Spanos

Mandy Patinkin70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018

In the latest installment of 'Celebs Are Bored,' Mandy Patinkin decides to tweet on his own, (kind of) learns what a GIF is.

As much of America continues to self-quarantine, the propensity to go stir-crazy increases with each passing day. Celebrities are no different: bored out of their minds while sitting at home indefinitely. Maybe they are ceaselessly launching Instagram Lives just for some human connection. Maybe they’re teasing us with some quarantine writing session. Most likely, they’re sitting in their very large homes, marathoning movies until their eyes glaze over. Relatable! Celebs Are Bored highlights the absurd, inane, and mundane decisions made by people who have an unexpectedly large amount of free time.

Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody, have been married for 40 years, but they are both performers first and foremost. Since stay-at-home orders were issued across the country, the pair have been churning out videos of themselves singing and sharing stories on Patinkin’s official social channels. Today, Patinkin learned how to post a tweet himself, with some guidance from his son.

Sitting on his couch, Patinkin opens a new draft on the Twitter app. He wants to post a video of his wife singing, and his son points out that Patinkin has already posted several tweets. “People do that for me,” The Princess Bride star responds. 

Patinkin proceeds to narrate his exploration of Twitter. He notices the GIF option but doesn’t know what it means. His guess? “Gosh, It’s Fucked.” Across the room, Grody sits at a table while her son and husband attempt to get her attention so she can take a stab at guessing what “GIF” means. She goes with “God, It’s Friday.” Both great guesses. Neither correct. 

Giving up on the name, Patinkin decides to open the option and see for himself. “Well, I don’t think that’s right,” he astutely points out. “It’s pictures of naked people and cats and cartoons and very strange things.” True! He gives one final guess: “Great Image Frames.” Close, but not quite “Graphics Interchange Format,” the actual full name for GIF. Can’t wait for the day he discovers TikTok

