Celebs Are Bored: January Jones Watches ‘Annie,’ Learns to Tap Dance

As much of America continues to self-quarantine, the propensity to go stir crazy increases with each passing day. Celebrities are no different: bored out of their minds while sitting at home indefinitely. Maybe they are ceaselessly launching Instagram Lives just for some human connection. Maybe they’re teasing us with some quarantine writing session. Most likely, they’re sitting in their very large homes, marathoning movies until their eyes glaze over. Relatable! Celebs Are Bored highlights the absurd, inane and mundane decisions made by people who have an unexpectedly large amount of free time.

As one does, January Jones has taken up tap dancing with her recent free time, showing off the skill on Instagram over the weekend.

“Our household has been blessed by some good news,” she began, speaking directly to the camera. “I made a purchase the other day after watching Annie to try to do something new that I’ve never done before.” Jones’ supplies for her new hobby came quickly, and she shared with pride that she’s a “natural” at the form. On her hardwood floors, she showed off a tap routine that made up for its chaotic form with enthusiasm. Her dog stood by in the background, looking very confused.

In the comments, model Linda Evangelista offered to teach Jones. Meanwhile her former Mad Men co-star Christina Hendricks noted that she too recently watched Annie and that Jones is a “lunatic.”