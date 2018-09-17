Celebrities Go Head-to-head in Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs Challenge

On September 6th, Jeep launched its first-ever web series competition, “Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs.” Hosted by former NBA standout and sports analyst Jalen Rose, the series features industry leaders who are competing to see who can create the “coolest, freshest and flyest” Jeep Wrangler.

Throughout the series, Alex Rodriguez, Maria Menounos and the Infatuation’s Andrew Steinthal and Chris Stang team up with professional customizers to outfit their vehicles and bring their creative ideas to life.

The final Wrangler Golden Grille Award winner will be announced on September 25th at a special reveal event in Los Angeles. Find out more about the competition and keep up with the latest episodes here.