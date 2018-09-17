Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Jacquees Threatens to Out-Sing Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih on 'The Light' Remix Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Celebrities Go Head-to-head in Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs Challenge

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

On September 6th, Jeep launched its first-ever web series competition, “Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs.” Hosted by former NBA standout and sports analyst Jalen Rose, the series features industry leaders who are competing to see who can create the “coolest, freshest and flyest” Jeep Wrangler.

Throughout the series, Alex Rodriguez, Maria Menounos and the Infatuation’s Andrew Steinthal and Chris Stang team up with professional customizers to outfit their vehicles and bring their creative ideas to life.

The final Wrangler Golden Grille Award winner will be announced on September 25th at a special reveal event in Los Angeles. Find out more about the competition and keep up with the latest episodes here.

In This Article: brandedcontent, JeepCustomizer

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad