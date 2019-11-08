 Vitamin E Linked to Vaping Illnesses, Deaths, CDC Says – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Julia Michaels and Chef David Lee Discuss Music, Food, and the Crossover in Their Creative Processes Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

CDC Calls Vitamin E ‘Strong Culprit’ in Vaping Crisis

Additive frequently found in bootleg THC products linked to rash of vaping-related illnesses, deaths

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
This photo shows a vitamin E acetate sample during a tour of the Medical Marijuana Laboratory of Organic and Analytical Chemistry at the Wadsworth Center in Albany, N.Y. On Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta said fluid extracted from 29 lung injury patients who vaped contained the chemical compound in all of themVaping Illnesses, Albany, USA - 04 Nov 2019

Vitamin E acetate has been pinpointed as one of the culprits of the vape crisis.

Hans Pennink/AP/Shutterstock

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linked the vitamin E acetate additive in vaping products to a spate of illnesses that have killed over 30 people, The New York Times reports.

In a new report, the CDC called vitamin E acetate a “very strong culprit” in the vaping crisis, noting it was found in fluid samples taken from the lungs of 29 patients who had fallen ill. This year, at least 2,051 people have fallen ill because of vaping, while 39 people have died.

“For the first time, we have detected a potential toxin of concern, vitamin E acetate, from biological samples from patients,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC. She added that the samples “provided evidence of vitamin E acetate at the primary site of injury in the lungs.”

While the CDC’s new report singled out vitamin E acetate, the agency acknowledged that other chemicals or toxins could also be causing illnesses and respiratory issues. But while the CDC also tested for plant oils, petroleum distillates and other substances, they were “notably not detected.”

Vitamin E is regularly used in hand lotions and gummy vitamins, but it became a top suspect in the vaping crisis as illnesses and deaths ballooned this year. In September, for instance, the New York state department of health said that 10 out of 18 bootleg THC cartridges it had received from patients had tested positive for vitamin E.

While suppliers of vitamin E oil warn users against heating or inhaling the product, it proved to be a popular thickening and diluting agent in THC products, especially on the black market. Thomas Whitten, the lead consultant at the cannabis manufacturing consultancy firm, WeedRAR, told Rolling Stone, that THC oil is typically thin, meaning a consumer might see a runny product and “assume it’s less pure.” With the addition of Vitamin E, not only could black market providers dilute their product, but thicken it to “trick the customer into thinking their products are more pure than they are.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.