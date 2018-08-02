CBS Launches Investigation Into Leslie Moonves Sexual Misconduct Allegations

CBS Board of Directors has announced it has hired two separate law firms to investigate the allegations against CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves as well as appointed a special committee of the board to oversee the investigation, Deadline reports. Six women have accused Moonves of sexual misconduct.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Board said it retained Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton “to conduct a full investigation of the allegations in recent press reports about Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, CBS News and cultural issues at all levels of CBS. At Covington & Burling the investigation will be led by Nancy Kestenbaum, and at Debevoise & Plimpton it will be led by Mary Jo White.”

The special committee of the board that will oversee the investigation includes former NAACP president and CEO Bruce S. Gordon, former Deputy Mayor of Los Angeles Linda M. Griego, and law partner Robert N. Klieger. Gordon will also serve as the lead independent director.

In a New Yorker story by Ronan Farrow published last Friday, six women alleged that Moonves had made unwanted sexual advances. Following the publication of the article, Moonves acknowledged that he “may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances,” he said in a statement. “Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the embattled executive was suspended from the USC School of Cinematic Arts Board of Councilors. Moonves also recused himself from serving as one of the commissioners for the Anita Hill-helmed Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace.