 Why CBN, a Marijuana Sleep Aid, Is a Great Alternative - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Why CBN Is a Psychoactive Sleep Aid Alternative Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Why CBN Is a Psychoactive Sleep Aid Alternative

THC might get you high and CBD might relax you, but this cannabinoid is perfect for one thing: sleep

By
Elisabeth Garber-Paul

Culture Editor

Elisabeth Garber-Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
hot psychoactive sleep aid CBN

Lars Leetaru for Rolling Stone

If you’ve ever smoked a long-forgotten joint and fallen into a sleepy couch-coma, you’ve already tried CBN, a cannabinoid that is quickly becoming 2020’s best alternative to sleeping pills. “CBN really makes your body want to sleep,” says Kat Merryfield, a holistic-medicine expert who is working with a team to develop a CBN product for her Tennessee-based company, Kat’s Naturals. Unlike CBD, which only attaches to cannabinoid receptors in places like your blood and bones, CBN attaches to those in your brain, giving you a slight meditative effect, Merryfield says, though “it’s not as psychoactive as THC.”

There’s a reason for this mild psychoactivity: CBN is actually just old THC, which has chemically decomposed over time. That’s why, until recently, CBN has been available only in medically or recreationally legal states — there was no way to fully separate the two, and in many states, any trace of THC makes the product illegal. But thanks to years of research from folks like Ryan Lewis, founder of wholesale supplier Global Cannabinoids, CBN has been isolated, and is now being sold nationwide in tinctures, edibles, and even vapes. While California-based companies like Kiva Confections are offering THC-rich gummies with CBN, others, like Bloom Farms, are adding CBN to their nationally available slate. “I’m giving people CBN to try,” says Lewis. “The feedback is dramatic. People are saying, ‘It’s the best night of sleep I’ve ever had.’”

_______________

A version of this story ran in Rolling Stone’s annual Hot Issue, out now

In This Article: Cannabis, direct, Hot List 2020, HotList2020, marijuana, thc

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.