‘Caveman’ Capitol Rioter Pleads Guilty to Charges Related to Jan. 6

The Jan. 6 rioter who notably dressed as a caveman while storming the Capitol pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to the insurrection attempt.

Aaron Mostofsky, the 35-year-old son of a prominent Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder and misdemeanor charges of theft of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, the Department of Justice announced.

Mostofsky faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the felony charge, while each misdemeanor charge carries a one-year prison sentence and a $100,000 fine. However, with the plea deal, Mostofsky will likely receive between 12 and 18 months in prison (unless Trump pardons him) when he is sentenced on May 6.

According to the Justice Department’s statement of offense, Mostofsky traveled from New York City to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, posting the message “DC bound stopthesteal” along the way. At the rally, Mostofsky — who dressed as a caveman because, by his logic, “the fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election was so obvious, even a caveman would know the election was stolen” — “joined a group of rioters who were resisting the police, intentionally lending his weight and strength to the effort to break through the police line.” (Video from the riot allegedly shows that Mostofsky willfully, and “not involuntarily,” joined the group.)

The offense statement adds that Mostofsky was the 12th person to enter through the Senate Wing Door. Once inside, Mostofsky picked up a discarded U.S. Capitol Police riot shield and bulletproof vest and took part in an interview with the New York Post, saying he was “Aaron from Brooklyn” and his belief that “the election was stolen.” In total, Mostofsky spent just over 20 minutes in the Capitol; upon exiting, he was stripped of the riot shield by a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Just six days after the riot, on Jan. 12, Mostofsky — #24 on the FBI’s database of Capitol rioters — was arrested in Brooklyn. Over a year later, he officially accepted his role in the Capitol riot. “l am pleading guilty because I am in fact guilty of the offense(s) identified in this Agreement,” Mostofsky said in his plea agreement.

Mostofsky is the latest eccentrically dressed Jan. 6 rioter to plead guilty to federal charges, following the QAnon Shaman’s guilty plea and subsequent 41-month prison sentence.