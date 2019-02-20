‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’: New Doc Trailer Teases Potential Case Developments

The case of Adnan Syed gets a fresh look as it continues to evolve in the trailer for filmmaker Amy Berg’s upcoming HBO docuseries, The Case Against Adnan Syed.

Syed was famously the subject of the first season of the podcast Serial in 2016, which examined his conviction for the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee. Serial brought national attention to both Syed and the many inconsistencies and deficiencies that marked his prosecution, though it stopped short of providing any kind of exculpatory evidence.

The Case Against Adnan Syed examines the ongoing efforts to prove Syed’s innocence, and the dramatic new trailer teases potentially groundbreaking developments as a group of private investigators continue to dig into the case. The clip also teases the show’s exclusive interviews with Syed, his defense team and family, plus Baltimore law enforcement, Hae Min Lee’s friends and teachers and more.

The Case Against Adnan Syed will premiere March 31st on HBO. The docuseries will feature original music from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.