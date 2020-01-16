Carlos Santana Is Starting His Own Weed Strain

Carlos Santana is switching from “Moonflower” to Marijuana flowers.

The 10-time grammy winner and Hall of Fame guitarist is starting his own line of Cannabis and CBD products, becoming the latest high-profile musician to use their star power to launch cannabis companies.

Partnering with Left Coast Ventures, a cannabis company that has previously started brands for the Bob Marley estate and Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, Santana and his latin-infused blues jam rock have been associated with weed culture for decades.

“Cannabis is a window or a door to different awareness of consciousness,” Santana said in a statement. “It gives you the choice to perceive through a different filter of awakening and healing, the misperception of distance as an illusion, which keeps you from being centered in your essence-core. It helps you arrive at knowing, accepting and owning a quality of life that is being with joy.”

Santana has advocated for legalizing marijuana in the past, telling the Associated Press in 2009 that then-president Barrack Obama should legalize the drug to help fund education in America.

Santana’s cannabis products will hit shelves at dispensaries in California this summer, with CBD products coming in the fall, according to the announcement. The singer didn’t specify what the strains will be called, but with albums like Moonflower, Supernatural and Shaman, he’s got room to work with. “It’s a true honor to work with a dynamic legendary musician like Santana who has influenced millions through his music and shares our values and passion to legitimize the future of cannabis,” Left Coast Ventures CEO Brett Cummings said in a statement.

Santana is one of many musicians who’ve ventured into the booming pot business in recent years. Willie Nelson started Willie’s Reserve in 2015, and he partnered with fellow country singer Margo Price in 2018 to launch Price’s “All American Made” strain. Snoop Dogg started his own company, Leafs by Snoop, in 2015.