Canadian Teens’ Murder Confession Unveiled After Their Suicides

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, confessed to the murders of three people in a collection of six videos shot before they took their own lives. The bodies of the Canadian teens were found on the shores of the Nelson River, a river in the Canadian province of Manitoba, Canadian authorities confirmed on August 7th. The camera containing the videos was found near their bodies, police say.

“In the videos, the suspects took responsibility for all three murders,” a representative from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at a press conference. “They indicated no remorse for their actions, as well as their intentions to potentially kill others. They also described their intent to commit suicide and their wish to be cremated.” The teens gave no motive in the videos.

The Manitoba Medical Examiner has determined that McLeod shot Schmegelsky before shooting himself in a suicide pact, according to findings released by the RCMP.

Authorities spent weeks searching for the teens, who were wanted in connection of the murders of three people: Chynna Deese, 23, and Lucas Fowler, 24, a hiker couple who were found dead beside the Alaska Highway in rural British Columbia on July 15th; and University of British Columbia botany lecturer Leonard Dyck, 64, who was found a few hundred miles from the slain couple on July 19th, a mile from a flaming van reported to belong to the teens.

The teens’ motive was unclear, but it emerged that Schmegelsky was obsessed with Hitler and the Third Reich, as well as Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

His father, Alan Schmegelsky, told the Associated Press that his son may be suicidal; the younger Schmegelsky had a troubled childhood and struggled through his parents’ 2005 divorce, seeking solace in YouTube and video games, his father said.

“A normal child doesn’t travel across the country killing people. A child in some very serious pain does,” he said. “He wants his hurt to end.”

McLeod and Schmegelsky’s bodies were found almost 2,000 miles away from the bodies of Deese, Fowler and Dyck.