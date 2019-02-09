Canadian Serial Killer Bruce McArthur Sentenced to Life in Prison

Bruce McArthur, the Canadian serial killer who murdered eight men between 2010 and 2017, was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the crimes that haunted Toronto’s LGBTQ community.

McArthur, a mall Santa and landscaper who dismembered his victims and placed their remains in potted plants, will be eligible for parole for 25 years, when he is 92 years old. If McArthur reaches the age of 92, the judge noted even then his chance for parole would be “very remote at best,” the New York Times reports.

On January 29th, McArthur pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, many of who were residents of Toronto’s Gay Village.

Life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 25 years was the lightest possible sentence for McArthur, who avoided serving the eight life sentences consecutively by pleading guilty to the gruesome murders.

“The accused has saved the family, friends and community at large from enduring a graphic public trial that would have been a nightmare for everyone,” Justice John McMahon told the courthouse upon sentencing. The prosecution sought two consecutive life sentences to ensure parole was not even an option, the Globe and Mail reports.

However, McMahon also noted that he had “no doubt Bruce McArthur would have continued killing” if he wasn’t apprehended by police in January 2018, months after the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman. Upon searching McArthur’s residence, police discovered – in addition to victims’ remains – personal items belonging to the victims as well as photographs of them on McArthur’s computer.