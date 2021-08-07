Canada’s Quinn Becomes First Trans Athlete to Win Gold Medal at Olympics

Quinn, a member of the Canadian women’s soccer team, became the first trans athlete to ever win a gold medal when Team Canada defeated Team Sweden Friday in the Tokyo Olympics finals.

CNN reports that Quinn is also the first non-binary athlete to medal at the Olympic Games. Quinn previously won a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, but it wasn’t until September 2020 that they came out as trans.

The International Olympic Committee soon after updated their guidelines toward trans and non-binary athletes, allowing Quinn, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard and others to compete in the Tokyo games.

When Quinn first arrived in Japan two weeks ago, they wrote on Instagram, “First openly trans Olympian to compete. I don’t know how to feel. I feel proud seeing ‘Quinn’ up on the lineup and on my accreditation. I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world. I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets.”

They continued: “Mostly, I feel aware of the realities. Trans girls being banned from sports. Trans women facing discrimination and bias while trying to pursue their olympic dreams. The fight isn’t close to over… and I’ll celebrate when we’re all here.”