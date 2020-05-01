 Can-Am On-Road's Perreault Encourages Women to Join Riding Community - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Culture Culture News

Can-Am On-Road SVP Josée Perreault Encourages More Women to Join the Riding Community

Perreault chats barriers to riding and a new Women’s Mentorship Program

During our Women Shaping the Future event on March 4, Can-Am On-Road SVP Josée Perreault sat down with Rolling Stone editor Amy Wang to discuss her experience as a business leader, the barriers she’s faced in her career and the roadblocks she sees for women who ride.

“(Only) one in five women ride a motorcycle (in the industry). So we have to ask ourselves, why is that? Why are more girls and women not riding…because it’s fun as hell to ride a bike, but it’s very very intimidating.” Perreault adds that bringing more women into riding has been a personal mission too. “For me, joining BRP three years ago was about trying to influence that and influence the experience of riding.”

Can-Am On-Road has launched the Can-Am Women’s Mentorship Program, encouraging more women to join the riding community. Led by women for women, it’s designed to help overcome the barriers that keep them from experiencing the power of riding through more inclusivity and education.

With a goal to bring as many women as possible into the community, Can-Am has introduced six inspiring riders from different walks of life to be the initial mentors for the program, providing advice, inspiration and support for all women who ride or are interested in getting started.

For more information about the program, visit CanAmOnRoad.com/women.

