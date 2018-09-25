Cameron Crowe Adapting ‘Almost Famous’ Into Stage Musical

Cameron Crowe’s Oscar-winning 2000 film Almost Famous is currently being adapted into a musical that may be headed to Broadway in the near future. Starring Kate Hudson, Frances McDormand, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Billy Crudup, the movie was a fictionalized retelling of Crowe’s experience writing for Rolling Stone as a teenager in the Seventies.

“I remember the first day of filming Almost Famous,” the director and writer recalls for RS now. “We were standing in downtown San Diego, shooting a scene with Phillip Seymour Hoffman on the very same street where I’d first met Lester Bangs. It felt surreal. It felt like a miracle. I called a friend of mine and said, ‘How did I get here?’ He laughed and said, ‘Enjoy it, this won’t happen again.’ The current miracle is that the feeling is coming alive again.”

Crowe has been developing the musical for the past couple years and first teased the project on Twitter with a video of composer Tom Kitt performing at the piano. Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things) will direct the show, with Crowe’s book, music by Tom Kitt (American Idiot, Next to Normal) and lyrics by Kitt and Crowe. No further information on when or where the musical will premiere has been announced at this time.

“It doesn’t even feel like work,” Crowe continues. “It feels like a new adventure, a natural progression but still true to the question that started it all. ‘What do you love about music?’. Can’t wait to bring it to you in the coming months.”

Crowe’s script for Almost Famous won an Oscar for Best Screenplay, while Hudson and McDormand were both recognized in the Best Supporting Actress category that year for their roles as “Band-Aid” Penny Lane and teen journalist William Miller’s conservative mother Elaine respectively.