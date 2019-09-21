 Appeals Court Denies Parole for Manson Family Member Leslie Van Houten – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Professional Climbers Are Laughing at Trump's 'Impenetrable' Wall Claims Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

California Appeals Court Denies Parole for Manson Family Member Leslie Van Houten

The Governor’s determination that Van Houten has not taken full responsibility for her role in the crimes, and continues to pose a risk to the public, is supported by some evidence in the record”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslie Van Houten reacts after hearing she is eligible for parole during a hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif. Charles Manson follower Van Houten is getting another chance at getting out of prison. Van Houten's attorney will argue that she deserves to be paroled at a hearing before California's 2nd District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The 69-year-old Van Houten is not expected in court herself.Leslie Van Houten hearing, Corona, California, USA - 06 Sep 2017

A California appeals court rejected Manson family member Leslie Van Houten's latest bid for release from prison.

Stan Lim/AP/Shutterstock

A California appeals court rejected Manson family member Leslie Van Houten’s latest bid for release from prison.

In January, a parole board recommended the now-70-year-old Van Houten’s release for a third time. However, California Governor Gavin Newsom denied the parole board’s request in June. That decision was brought to an appeals court Friday, with two of the three appellate judges upholding the governor’s denial.

“The Governor’s determination that Van Houten has not taken full responsibility for her role in the crimes, and continues to pose a risk to the public, is supported by some evidence in the record,” the court ruled, the Mercury News reports.

Related

Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown has again denied parole for Van Houten, the youngest follower of murderous cult leader Charles Manson. Brown said in his decision announced Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, that despite Van Houten saying at her parole hearing that she accepts full responsibility for her crimes, she still lays too much of the blame on Manson, who died two months ago.Leslie Van Houten hearing, Corona, California, USA - 06 Sep 2017
Manson Family Member Leslie Van Houten Denied Parole by California Governor
Manson Family's Leslie Van Houten Seeks Parole Again

However, the lone dissenting appellate judge noted that “there is not a modicum of evidence” to show that Van Houten is still a danger.

Initially sentenced to death for her role in the Manson family murders, Van Houten was given life in prison after California abolished the death penalty. Van Houten – who admitted that she and fellow Manson family member Patricia Krenwinkel held a pillowcase over Rosemary LaBianca’s head, gagged her with a lamp cord, and stabbed her between 14 and 16 times; she did not take part in the murders at Sharon Tate’s home – has had her parole recommendation overturned three times, twice by former California governor Jerry Brown and now once by Newsom.

“Ms. Van Houten and the Manson family committed some of the most notorious and brutal killings in California history,” Newsom previously said in a statement. “When considered as a whole, I find the evidence shows that she currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time.”

“I expected her to go home within a week or two, I really did. And that’s not happening,” Van Houten’s lawyer Rich Pfieffer said after Friday’s ruling. “Two things you can bank on: She’s gonna get out, and I’m not giving up until she does.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.