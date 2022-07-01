 Busy Philipps Arrested at Abortion Rights Rally in D.C. - Rolling Stone
Busy Philipps Arrested at Abortion Rights Rally in D.C.: ‘We Will Not Back Down’

“We will not back down, we will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans,” actress writes

Actress Busy Philipps is arrested at a protest and mass civil disobedience action for reproductive rights hosted by the Center for Popular Democracy at the Supreme Court. The event comes less than a week after the Court issued its opinion in Dobbs v. JWHO, overturning Roe v. Wade and reversing the federal right to abortion access. (Photo by Allison Bailey/NurPhoto via AP)Actress Busy Philipps is arrested at a protest and mass civil disobedience action for reproductive rights hosted by the Center for Popular Democracy at the Supreme Court. The event comes less than a week after the Court issued its opinion in Dobbs v. JWHO, overturning Roe v. Wade and reversing the federal right to abortion access. (Photo by Allison Bailey/NurPhoto via AP)

Actress Busy Philipps is arrested at a protest at the Supreme Court

Allison Bailey/NurPhoto via AP

Actress Busy Philipps was among the protesters detained Thursday at a Washington, D.C. rally against the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

Philipps documented her arrest for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” on social media, with the actress sitting with a group of protestors in an intersection near the Supreme Court. U.S. Capitol. Police issued a “third and final warning” to protestors before making arrests, with Philipps one of the 181 people detained.

“On Friday, the right to make decisions about our own bodies and lives – a right we’ve had for almost 50 years – was ripped away from us by this new Supreme Court, a Court whose personal belief’s are NOT shared by the vast majority of Americans. I am one of those Americans,” Philipps wrote in the caption of Thursday’s video.

“I was proud to stand today alongside Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Working Family’s Party, Reverend Barber and the Poor People’s Campaign, Catholic’s for Choice, The National Council of Jewish Women, mi Familia Vota, the Center For Popular Democracy Action, and NARAL in an action of peaceful civil disobedience to let lawmakers but more importantly, the people who will be most impacted by this outrageous decision, know that we will not back down, we will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans.”

In a clip posted by Vice News, Philipps — wearing an “I Will Aid and Abet Abortion” shirt — was asked while police were detaining her why she came out to protest. “Equality,” she said.

In 2019, Philipps shared her own abortion story on her late-night show, revealing that she underwent the procedure when she was 15 years old.

“The statistic is one in four women will have an abortion before age 45. That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you’re sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t know a woman who would have an abortion.’ Well, you know me,” she said at the time (via ET). “I had an abortion when I was 15 years old, and I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country. And I think that we all need to be talking more and sharing our stories more.”

