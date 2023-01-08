fbpixel
'Love For Damar'

See Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin With Pregame Ceremony, Opening Kickoff Touchdown

Team celebrated safety's recovery, Bills medical staff while Hamlin watches game from Cincinnati hospital
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Signage in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills honored safety Damar Hamlin — still in a Cincinnati hospital six days after suffering cardiac arrest following a scary on-field collision — both pregame and in-game during their Sunday afternoon matchup at home against the New England Patriots.

Before game time, the entire Bills roster — as well as players throughout the NFL — entered Highmark Stadium wearing shirts emblazoned with Hamlin’s #3 jersey number and the slogan “Love For Damar”; a “3” patch was also sewed onto the team’s jerseys.

The pregame festivities also included a celebration of “Damar’s recovery,” as well as a moment where the Bills medical and athletic training staff — who rushed on the field Monday and helped resuscitate Hamlin after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest following the collision — were honored at midfield by the crowd:

Hamlin, who released his first public statement since the incident Saturday on Instagram, also posted a photo on Twitter Sunday of himself and family preparing to watch the Bills game in his hospital room:

What Hamlin witnessed was perhaps the biggest tribute of all, as the Bills’ Nyheim Hines returned the Patriots’ opening kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown.

“OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” Hamlin tweeted immediately after. As the Bills noted on Twitter soon after, it had been “3” years and “3” months since their last kick return touchdown.

