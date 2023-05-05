Your Bucket List-Worthy Guide to the 11 Hottest Outdoor Music Venues

With spring in full bloom and summer just around the bend, now is the perfect time to start planning your outdoor concert and festival destinations. According to Vivid Seats data, these are the hottest outdoor concert venues in the country this summer. Our bucket list-worthy guide features a mix of fan-favorites, up and coming hot spots, and unexpected locations primed for their moment in the sun. Unsurprisingly, three out of the eleven top venues can be found in the Golden State. From enormous amphitheaters in the middle of the wilderness, to waterside spots with sparkling cityscape views, these are the best venues to dance the day and night away all summer long.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE – Morrison, CO

“Where the Great Plains meet the Rocky Mountains.” Sitting 6,450 feet above sea level and with a reputation that proceeds itself, this majestic Colorado landmark will be the go-to spot for many big names this summer concert season, making the experience simply sublime.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: The Hollywood Bowl on October 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for RADIO.COM ) Getty Images for RADIO.COM

2. HOLLYWOOD BOWL – Los Angeles, CA

The century-old venue is one of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world and recognized as one of the top 100 great American music venues of all time. It is truly hallowed ground in the music world as the premier destination for all musical talents from the worlds of jazz, orchestra, rock, R&B, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and others. This summer, get prepared to see music’s biggest stars and legends, the iconic Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, and even comedic acts, at this Southern California staple.

GEORGE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 01: The Gorge Amphitheatre on June 01, 2019 in George, Washington. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images) Getty Images

3. GORGE AMPHITHEATRE – Quincy, WA

Bringing a whole new meaning to lawn seats, this incredibly scenic concert setting provides lawn terrace seating. With a seating capacity of 20,000, this Washington State venue provides beautiful views of the Columbia River, on top of ample space for dancing and camping out to watch endless performances from artists of all genres while creating everlasting memories.

4. MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION – Columbia, MD Editor’s picks

This Maryland destination has had many legends grace its stage for over 50 years. Boasting a place where artists and fans can have a “natural connection to each other and their environment,” this venue, in the aptly named Symphony Woods, is located within 40 preserved acres of land and is considered by music critics to be one of the best amphitheaters in the country.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JULY 3: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on July 31, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

5. RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE MUSIC CENTER – Noblesville, Indiana

Still called “Deer Creek” by Indiana locals, the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center is known for its picturesque outdoor setting and features a more intimate, 6,000-seat outdoor entertainment experience.

MILWAUKEE, WI – AUGUST 30: Henry W. Maier Festival Park(Summerfest Grounds) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on AUGUST 30, 2013. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Getty Images

6. HENRY MAIER FESTIVAL PARK – AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AMPHITHEATRE – Milwaukee, WI Related

Incredible views of the Milwaukee skyline aren’t the only thing to expect from this 39-year-old amphitheater. From summer music festivals to legendary artists rocking its stage on the shores of Lake Michigan, and sporting a 23,000-seating capacity, it’s the go-to spot for great vibes and views in Brew City.

7. HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE – St. Louis, MO

Don’t let the name fool you; Hollywood Casino is as midwestern as it comes. In the heartland of St. Louis, Missouri, this venue has been, and continues to be, the destination for festivals, artists and moments that are indelible in concert-goers’ brains.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – OCTOBER 23: Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 23, 2016 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

8. SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE – Mountain View, CA

Set in the Bay area, Shoreline is one of the most popular amphitheaters in the Golden State. With a mix of classical and modern-day musicians performing for the 22,000-plus seats, the venue also provides wide screens around the lawn area for people to relax and sprawl out.

9. CREDIT UNION 1 AMPHITHEATRE – Tinley Park, IL

One of the biggest amphitheaters in the country, this Chicago-area venue (formerly the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre) has hosted a slew of concerts and music festivals since its inception in 1990. Bringing out massive crowds to fit in its 28,000 capacity, it’s the premier location for artists from the worlds of hip-hop, rock, EDM and other genres.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: The Greek Theatre on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Getty Images

10. GREEK THEATRE – Los Angeles, CA

This historic outdoor space, which was the basis of the 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek, is a Los Angeles staple, hosting concerts, stage shows and even graduation ceremonies. With a seating capacity of over 6,000, The Greek has given music lovers an up-close-and-personal experience with legendary artists dating back to 1930.

11. AMPHITHEATRE AT THE WHARF – Orange Beach, AL Trending Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84 Trump 2024: Bring Back the ‘Muslim Ban’ — and Expand It Ed Sheeran Positions Copyright Trial as Betrayal of Unspoken Understanding Among Songwriters

It’s not just concerts you’ll be greeted with in this 10,000-seat Alabama Amphitheater. Located along the stunning Gulf Coast, attendees can also sail across the marina, flood their socials in the Cool Shots Selfie Museum, or ride the massive Ferris wheel.