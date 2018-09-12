Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers Top 2018 ‘Stand Up for Heroes’ Lineup

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Seth Meyers lead the all-star lineup for the 2018 Stand Up for Heroes benefit, taking place November 5th at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City and kicking off the New York Comedy Festival.

The lineup also boasts Eric Church, Jim Gaffigan and Jimmy Carr, while additional surprise guests will take the stage as well. Tickets for the show go on sale September 13th at 12 p.m. EST via Ticketmaster, the Bob Woodruff Foundation or the New York Comedy Festival.

Both Stewart and Springsteen have become fixtures at Stand Up for Heroes over the past several years. Last year, the former Daily Show host headlined the event alongside John Oliver, Conan O’Brien, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Springsteen last appeared at the benefit in 2016 where he performed alongside Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld.

Now in its 12th year, Stand Up for Heroes honors America’s “post-9/11 impacted veterans and their families” while raising money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which benefits injured veterans and service members. Since its start, the Woodruff Foundation has invested more than $55 million in programs designed to help veterans, while last year the foundation awarded $4.7 million in grants to approximately 50 programs.

Woodruff had been covering the war in Iraq for ABC in 2006 when a roadside bomb exploded, causing a serious brain injury to Woodruff that almost killed him. One year later, Woodruff and his wife Lee partnered with New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox to start the annual charity event.